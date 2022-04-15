Karben Wallet - A Wallet That Gives Full Protection From Theft & Deformation

NEW CASTLE, Del., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karben Wallet is a contemporary spin on the classic leather or nylon wallet. Karben Wallet was recently introduced by the team at YEHYEH Limited to protect wallets from theft and deformation. The Karben Wallet is a wallet made of carbon fiber and aluminum that promotes attractiveness while also protecting users from theft. This material is a major selling factor because it outperforms leather, canvas, and polyester (to name a few).

The Karben Wallet features a sophisticated industrial style that looks equally at home in a museum as it does in the pocket. Karben, on the other hand, is more than just a gorgeous face-tough it's enough to survive for decades, compact enough to fit in any pocket, and packed with current design features that make it a delight to possess.

Purchasing a Karben Wallet is simple. Simply go to the firm's official website here.

The Karben Wallet is made of carbon fiber, which is 5 times stronger, twice as stiff, and weighs a sixth of the weight of steel. Temperatures of up to 500 degrees Celsius are no match for it. Fighter jets like the Lockheed Martin F-35 are built of the same material. Karben will look as good as the day the user acquired it, long after other wallets have worn out.

Sitting on a huge wallet in the back pocket for hours throws the pelvis and spine out of alignment, compresses the sciatic nerve, and causes lower back pain. The user doesn't have to be concerned about any of these with Karben! Its lightweight, compact form weighs only 42 grams and measures only 8 x 61 x 86mm! Karben Wallet is available on the company's official website and may be ordered there.

The Karben Wallet is small enough to fit in any pocket. It fits neatly in any fanny pack, backpack, or purse, but don't be fooled by its small size: the Karben Wallet can hold up to a dozen credit or debit cards, as well as a clip for carrying cash. It also comes with a lanyard loop for added convenience.

RFID-blocking technology is the most important feature of the Karben Wallet. Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) stands for Radio Frequency Identification Devices. These can be found in passports, credit cards, and anything else that has a chip to help with transactions. Thieves can acquire access to personal information with a simple touch for people who are used to putting their wallets in their back pockets. RFID-blocking technology decreases the possibility of being spied on.

An NFC (near-field communication) sticker/chip is programmed inside the Karben Wallet. This feature can be thought of as an improved RFID that ensures easy data transfer. While access to the Karben App is deemed insignificant, it may be useful in some circumstances. The goal of the app, according to our editorial team, is to allow people to share their information with only a tap. To ensure a quick transfer, the receiver must have an NFC-enabled device (or access to the necessary QR code if they don't), and the distance between the two parties must be within a 4cm radius.

The current price of KARBEN is $49.99 and it is available on the official store. However, if ordered before December 31st, 2021, the buyer will receive a discount, making purchasing a Karben Wallet a no-brainer!

