The Canton Fair Kicks Off Its 131st Session Today

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), themed "Connecting Domestic and International Dual Circulations," opens its 131st session online today. This year's Canton Fair has received a record-high amount of products of more than 2.9 million, including more than 900,000 new products and 480,000 green and low-carbon exhibits.

Xu Bing, Spokesperson of Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, noted that the hosting of the 131st Canton Fair reflects the ongoing effort and confidence of China to continue its opening-up and international cooperation, and contributes to supporting the stability of industrial and supply chains, as well as to international trade cooperation and world economic recovery.

The ten-day event will gather around 25,500 exhibitors from home and abroad to participate in 50 exhibition areas across 16 categories free of charge, including 402 international businesses from 32 countries and regions to join the International Pavilion.

The 131st Canton Fair focuses on improving the buyer experience from every perspective through targeted measures. The Fair has updated its official website system to optimize configuration of global network acceleration in order to improve the speed of cross-border access and search accuracy. The Fair has also upgraded exhibitors and exhibits, adding tags for specialized, high-tech or time-honored Chinese brands and green or intelligent products for easy recognition.

Buyers will have access to business opportunities through a range of events. More than 100 launch events will introduce new products, technologies, brands and services that represents the latest innovation from Chinese manufacturers. Buyers can also join ten themed online sharing forums on trending topics such as dual circulation, RCEP, and "dual carbon" to help companies further understand market insights. Along with the upgrading of Canton Fair's flagship award, Canton Fair Design Awards, visitors will have the opportunity to customize their buying experience.

In addition, the Fair, through 170 cooperating global partners, including 14 new partnerships with industrial and commercial institutions from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and RCEP member countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Kuwait and Iraq, has launched a serious of matchmaking and promotional events by sector.

Please register https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more business opportunities.

