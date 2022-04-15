Lawton, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2022) - Mango Cannabis is proud to bring Lawton and the people of SW Oklahoma a premium medical marijuana dispensary. The Lawton location is the 4th installment from the locally owned and operated cannabis collective, celebrating their Grand Opening on 4/20.

Entering the world of cannabis can be overwhelming, but with Mango's patient-centric approach to customer service, unrivaled pricing, and massive product selection, it doesn't have to be.

Community Advocacy from Mango Cannabis

Today, Mango Cannabis is a prominent name in Oklahoma's cannabis culture, but the company started from humble beginnings in the non-profit sector. Mango Cannabis works with several local non-profit organizations doing incredible work for the local community. Mango Cannabis also works with the community to support troops, such as sending military care packages overseas.

As the business expands, Mango Cannabis remains true to its roots fundraising for local organizations such as Skyline Urban Ministry, Toys for Families, and Fostering Connections of Tulsa. They also feature local art in their dispensaries and work directly with OK-based brands supporting the growth and diversification of the local economies.

Featured Local Brand - Sunday Extracts

The new Lawton location embodies Mango's mission to help patients and support local cannabis companies. Sunday Extracts is one of the brands working directly with the chain of dispensaries. Mango Cannabis Lawton features over 50 products from the manufacturer, including a diverse selection of 510 vape cartridges, edibles, and premium cured resin.

Nominated "Best Dispensary" by 405 Magazine 2020 and 2021; and has also been featured in the Spring 2022 edition of Sesh's Oklahoma magazine for Top Picks

Over the years, the cannabis community has taken notice of Mango's extensive selection of medical marijuana products, dedication to superior patient care, and community outreach. Below is a real testimonial from one of the thousands of happy local customers.

"Mango cannabis dispensary and the budtenders are amazing. They have something for everyone. The quality of the product and customer service is AMAZING. If you haven't been, go check it out deals deals deals." - Crystal Stevenson

The Lawton location is currently serving medical patients; the grand opening will take place 4/20/22. Stop by for great deals and giveaways every hour.

If you would like more information on the grand opening of Mango Cannabis Lawton, please reach out via email info@mangocannabis.com.

About: Mango Cannabis strives to provide a knowledgeable and caring experience for all patients statewide. Operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788, Mango Cannabis takes the lead in a rapidly changing industry by offering the largest range of medicinal marijuana options. Mango Cannabis's mission is to put all patients first. We're determined to maintain a safe and warm experience for our patients from beginning to end.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120575