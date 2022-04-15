Biotalys: Results of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings

Ghent, Belgium, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information
Biotalysof the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.
- ENDS -
For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com
About Biotalys
Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.
Attachments
- Results Biotalys AGM and EGM 2022_ENG (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a0e0d7a-bfd3-4136-b7cb-6ee79181da58)
- Resultaten AV en BAV 2022_NL (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93bd7d8d-2a02-419d-9df3-f498c3754904)
BIOTALYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de