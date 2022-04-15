Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Die große Aktienchance gleich nach Ostern? Massiver Ausbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS50 ISIN: BE0974386188 Ticker-Symbol: 86C 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
16:49 Uhr
7,220 Euro
+0,060
+0,84 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2022 | 18:05
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys: Results of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings

Ghent, Belgium, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information


Biotalysof the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Results Biotalys AGM and EGM 2022_ENG (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a0e0d7a-bfd3-4136-b7cb-6ee79181da58)
  • Resultaten AV en BAV 2022_NL (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93bd7d8d-2a02-419d-9df3-f498c3754904)

BIOTALYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.