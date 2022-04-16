DJ Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction 16-Apr-2022 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction

Moscow, Russia - 16 April 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Travkov 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status CFO Amendment to notification published on 15 April 2022 at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/SSA/ b) Initial notification/Amendment sistema-pjsfc-director-pdmr-transaction/15414477 Item 4(b) ("Nature of the transaction") should read as "Sale of shares." No other changes have been made. 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation a) Name 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Sale of shares (correction) b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 13.30 5,154,902 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 5,154,902 shares Price RUB 68,560,196.60 April 11, 2022 e) Date of the transaction Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction

The issuer was notified of the transaction on 15 April 2022.

***

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations Public Relations Sergey Levitskiy Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 s.levitskiy@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 156061 EQS News ID: 1329465 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)