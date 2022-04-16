Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 16.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Der Preis ist heiß! Nächste große Goldentdeckung in Nevada? Aktie mit Kurs-Sprung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Lang & Schwarz
14.04.22
23:00 Uhr
2,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,64014.04.
0,0000,00014.04.
Dow Jones News
16.04.2022 | 10:31
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction

DJ Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction 16-Apr-2022 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction

Moscow, Russia - 16 April 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                       Mr. Vladimir Travkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                CFO 
                                Amendment to notification published on 15 April 2022 at 
                                https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/SSA/ 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment          sistema-pjsfc-director-pdmr-transaction/15414477 
                                Item 4(b) ("Nature of the transaction") should read as 
                                "Sale of shares." No other changes have been made. 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation 
a)      Name 
 
                                213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                Sale of shares (correction) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                Price            Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                RUB 13.30          5,154,902 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                 5,154,902 shares 
       Price                       RUB 68,560,196.60 
                                April 11, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction

The issuer was notified of the transaction on 15 April 2022.

***

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Investor Relations    Public Relations 
Sergey Levitskiy     Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
s.levitskiy@sistema.ru  kopytov@sistema.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 156061 
EQS News ID:  1329465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

SISTEMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.