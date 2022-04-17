A good week for the ATX TR, which went 3,58 percent up. News came from Mayr-Melnhof, UBM, Palfinger, Wienerberger, Marinomed, Strabag, Vienna Airport, voestalpine, Valneva, S Immo, Andritz. Look, who the last 8 in our 11th Stock Market Tournament are: http://www.boerse-social.com/tornament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 3,59% to 6.677,07 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -14,93%. Up to now there were 35 days with a positive and 39 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 19,09% away, from the low 12,43%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,68%, the weakest is Monday with -1,01%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 7,54% in front of Wienerberger 7,02% and OMV 5,63%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...