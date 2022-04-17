Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) announced that it acquired 100% of the shares in Eson Pac, headquartered in Veddige, Sweden, from the majority shareholder Nalka Invest AB as well as family and management minority shareholders. With total sales of about EUR 48 million, Eson Pac develops, produces and distributes high-quality secondary packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company has three production sites in Sweden and one in Denmark focusing on folding cartons, leaflets and labels. Currently Eson Pac employs approximately 300 people.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: 4.21% UBM: Prospects of UBM development at the beginning of the past financial year pointed to a delayed corona dent, but the first six months already showed that 2021 would be better than ...

