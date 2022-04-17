voestalpine: Steel company voestalpine signed an agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell 80% of its stake in voestalpine Texas Holding LLC, a hot briquetted iron (HBI) direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi, with production capacity of approximately two million tons per year. Taking into account the expected debt development of voestalpine Texas as of today, the transaction will lead to a cash inflow in the amount of the equity value for 80% of the shares in voestalpine Texas of approximately Euro 610 mn (approximately USD 680 million) at closing and thus to a significant reduction of the net financial debt of the voestalpine Group. Irrespective of this transaction, the company's outlook for the 2021/22 financial year will be raised from an EBITDA of previously up to Euro 2.2 bn to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...