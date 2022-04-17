Andritz: International technology group Andritz condemns the invasion in Ukraine that has resulted in devastation of infrastructure and loss of human life and is voicing and lending support to the Ukrainian people. Against the background of the continuing acts of war in Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed, Andritz has suspended all its new business in Russia for the time being.Andritz: weekly performance: -0.52% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (15/04/2022)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...