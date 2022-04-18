Information Office of Jinan Municipal Government: The total industrial scale of Jinan China exceeded 800 billion yuan

JINAN, China, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, industrial enterprises above Designated Size in Jinan, the capital city of Shandong Province, achieved a year-on-year increase of 10% in operating revenue, reaching a total of 833.6 billion yuan, breaking the 800 billion yuan mark for the first time.

Jinan is a key industrial city with a thick industrial culture and a strong industrial foundation. In recent years, Jinan has implemented the strategy of developing a strong industrial city. Guided by taking the lead in building a strong city with an intelligent economy and a digital pioneer city in China. It has made every effort to promote the steady growth of industry and release its potential. In the process of high-quality development, Jinan has always taken innovation as the first driving force for development, adhered to green and low-carbon development, and continuously expanded the market space of carbon neutralization applications. At present, Jinan has attracted "double carbon" enterprises from all over the world to innovate, and start businesses or seek cooperation. Data show that Jinan's comprehensive scientific and technological innovation index has ranked first in Shandong province for four years, with more than 4000 high-tech enterprises. It has formed four innovation ecological circles, including Shandong Institute of industry and research, and plans to build "Qilu Science City" in the next stage.

Next, Jinan will accelerate the construction of key projects such as Shandong Heavy Industry Green intelligent Manufacturing Industry City and new energy vehicles,also actively cultivate new growth points and promote the high-quality development of manufacturing clusters.