Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 16/2022

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 25.04.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2022 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 18.04.2022 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2022 - Punktid Technologies PNKTD Public offering TLN 29.04.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 Bercman Technologies BERCM Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.04.2022 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 Nordecon NCN1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Annual General RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2022 - AgroCredit Latvia ACL Audited annual RIG 30.04.2022 report For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.