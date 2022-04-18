Anzeige
Montag, 18.04.2022
Die Cannabis Legalisierung ist auf dem Vormarsch-Jetzt rechtzeitig positionieren
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 16/2022

PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT       MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.06.2022                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 05.04.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T         Annual General   TLN  
   25.04.2022                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 15.04.2022 -                    Trading holiday  TLN RIG
   18.04.2022                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2022 Storent Investments STOR080023A   Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2022 LHV Group LHV            Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2022 Baltika BLT1T            Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT              Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 19.04.2022 - Punktid Technologies PNKTD      Public offering  TLN  
   29.04.2022                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T           Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Sales figures   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 LITGRID LGD1L            Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L           Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Interim report, 3 RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 Bercman Technologies BERCM      Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT              Dividend record  VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.04.2022 LHV Group LHV1T           Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA          Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.04.2022 Nordecon NCN1T            Audited annual   TLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.04.2022 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Annual General   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.04.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L        Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.04.2022 Linda Nektar LINDA          Dividend record  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.04.2022 - AgroCredit Latvia ACL        Audited annual   RIG  
   30.04.2022                    report          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
