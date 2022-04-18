Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Die Cannabis Legalisierung ist auf dem Vormarsch-Jetzt rechtzeitig positionieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQNK ISIN: CNE100003662 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.04.2022 | 10:40
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited: CATL Launches Its First EVOGO Battery Swap Services in Xiamen

NINGDE, China, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, CATL officially launched its EVOGO battery swap services in Xiamen, southeast China'sFujian Province, making it the world's first EVOGO city.

The first four fast battery swap stations that have started operation are located in Siming District, Huli District and Haicang District of Xiamen. The number of fast battery swap stations in Xiamen is expected to increase to 30 by the end of this year, when drivers at any place on Xiamen Island can find one such station within a radius of 3 kilometers. The EVOGO battery swap solution will enable EV consumers to bid farewell to the inconvenience of refueling, and allows consumers with no charging parking spaces to enjoy the fun of EV driving as well.

At present, the special offer for renting one Choco-SEB block is RMB 399 per month, which will be dynamically adjusted according to different level of power consumption by users. For each battery swap service at the swap station, the charge is almost the same as that of the fast charging service, and it is subject to dynamic adjustment according to different station locations and time slots. CATL's EVOGO battery swap solution will provide more EV users with access to a convenient refueling experience.

Contemporary Amperex Energy Service Technology Ltd. (CAES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, has achieved comprehensive win-win cooperation with multiple partners by implementing its city partner plan. All parties involved have joined forces to cooperate in technology, resources and services to facilitate the construction of battery swap network and promote EVOGO vehicle models in Xiamen.

In the future, CATL will join hands with more partners to release more EVOGO vehicle models and deliver EVOGO services in more cities. Let's go with EVOGO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798496/1.jpg

CATL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.