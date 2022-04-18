The "Reshaping the European Data Centre Market 2022 and beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Top 10 Trends for Data Centres in the EMEA region, with a forecast for the key Data Centre Metro Markets and Countries in the region. Forecasts are shown for the four-year period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 for Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power Data Centre revenues.

Top 10 Trends

The continued rise of Data Centre capacity in the German market, particularly in Frankfurt

The growth in new City Metro Markets around Europe

The dilemma facing the planning of new Data Centres in Europe

The emergence of Private Equity investment in the European Data Centre market

The acceleration of Acquisitions Mergers (A&M) in the Data Centre space in Europe

The importance of sustainability for the Data Centre facility in Europe

The energy usage of Data Centres is pinpointing potential energy shortages in Europe

The growth of Data Centre Metros the Data Centre City clusters in Europe

The future changes in Data Centre technology will be crucial in expansion sustainability

Projecting the European Data Centre market in 2030 the key forecast changes over the period

This report considers the key trends that impact the third-party Data Centre segment (also referred to as the Multi-Tenant Data Centre (MTDC)).

It is composed of two sections as shown below:

Section 1

This section considers the Top 10 key trends that are impacting the European Data Centre market and is mostly qualitative in approach. It draws upon a range of research sources including interviews with several Data Centre Providers in Europe.

One of the findings is that the fastest growing Data Centre Metro comes from the Metros shown in the Figure below.

A chart showing the forecast growth in the Top 20 Data Centre Metros by raised floor space from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 as a percentage (from the lowest to the highest percentage growth rate overall).

Section 2

This section is mainly quantitative and provides a detailed analysis based on a four-year forecast from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 for the following key EMEA region Data Centre metrics:

Data Centre space (as measured by Data Centre raised floor space in m2)

Data Centre power (as measured by Data Centre Customer Power or in MW as delivered to the customer equipment or IT load)

Data Centre pricing (as measured by rack space rental (based on a 19" 42u rack with power supply but excluding the actual power used), m2 space rental kW rental shown in Euro p/m. excl. tax)

Data Centre annual rentals shown in Euro per annum

Data Centre power (in kWH) in Euro without tax or VAT

Companies Mentioned

Ark

CloudHQ Data Centre

ClusterPower

CyrusOne Data Centre developments in Europe

Data4 Group

EdgeConneX

Eirgrid

Equinix

Green Datacenter

Interxion

Main One

Merlin Properties

Microsoft

NTT Global

Sagamu

Sines

SuperNap

Teraco

TIM

Vantage

