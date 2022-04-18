Anzeige
Dow Jones News
18.04.2022 | 13:22
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda 18-Apr-2022 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement[i]

on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 21st of April 2022.

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 18 April 2022.

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 21 April 2022.

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities as per the resolution on the issue of such securities, in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities.

Class, category (type) of the securities:

ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 156106 
EQS News ID:  1329495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2022 06:50 ET (10:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
