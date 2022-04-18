Halberd Corporation: Halberd Eliminates E. Coli in 20 Minutes vs. 7-10 Days with Conventional Antibiotics

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) demonstrated the efficacy of its patented extracorporeal methodology for treatment and eradication of disease states. The latest success was again extracorporeal elimination of E. coli bacteria from cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) by exposure to tuned laser light, in vitro, in under 20 minutes. This compares to up to 10 days using conventional antibiotic treatments as the current standard of care. E. coli (Escherichia coli) is the leading cause of urinary tract, ear, wound and other infections in humans[1] and has been shown to develop antibiotic resistance in as little as 11 days.[2]

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Our current goal is to fine tune the strategies for a few of the antigens before commencing with blood serum and animal testing. The Halberd technology has the potential for being a tremendous paradigm shift in the treatment of infectious diseases. The standard treatment for meningitis by administration of gentamicin can take 7-10 days for the completion of treatment. Halberd showed the eradication of 96% of E. coli bacteria in CSF in only twenty minutes in vitro. The rapid results from Halberd's treatment could significantly improve patient recovery and survivability from meningitis and blood sepsis, which together kill about 40,000 people each year in the United States alone[3],[4].

"Gentamicin, a popular drug for the treatment of E. coli related conditions, such as meningitis or blood sepsis, is also notorious for causing subsequent hearing loss in the patient. There is a significant chance that an infant with meningitis will subsequently be deaf for life, even after a "successful" antibiotic treatment. Once fully developed, the Halberd approach should have none of these complications and should cost a small fraction of traditional antibiotic treatments. Finally, there is, and will never be the development of resistance against a laser and/or radiofrequency by an infectious pathogen."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO added, "This latest testing proves that our technology is just as capable of eradicating bacteria molecules that are many times larger than the neurodegenerative linked proteins and cytokines which Halberd has reported on in earlier press releases.

"Many people are confused by Halberd's numerous announcements regarding its successes in eliminating various target disease antigens. Contrary to popular belief, we are not indiscriminately jumping from disease to disease. All of our work revolves around verifying that our underlying patented extracorporeal treatment technology is effective against a broad range of disease antigens. We are proving that the process can be used to successfully eliminate an extensive list of disease antigens, in a fraction of the time, and without dangerous drug-induced side-effects often associated with conventional drug treatments."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3220125/

[2] https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/quality/stunning-video-shows-e-coli-develop-antibiotic-resistance-in-matter-of-days.html?tmpl=component&print=1&layout=default

[3] https://wonder.cdc.gov/nndss/static/2019/annual/2019-table1.html

[4] https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/septicemia_mortality/septicemia.htm

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697767/Halberd-Eliminates-E-Coli-in-20-Minutes-vs-7-10-Days-with-Conventional-Antibiotics