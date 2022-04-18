

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc.(MRK) said on Monday that its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda has received yet another approval in Canada.



The drug has been approved as a treatment for adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after surgery.



TNBC is a destructive subtype of breast cancer with a tendency to spread quickly. In addition, it also characterized by its high recurrence rate within the first five years after diagnosis. Last year, more than 28,000 Canadian women were estimated to have been diagnosed with breast cancer.



The drug generated annual sales of $17.2 billion in 2021 compared to $14.38 billion in the prior year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de