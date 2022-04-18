

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) is up over 19% at $2.91 SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) is up over 11% at $6.76 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is up over 9% at $100.19 Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) is up over 8% at $10.25 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) is up over 7% at $57.86 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is up over 7% at $3.75 Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) is up over 7% at $3.36 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) is up over 6% at $23.00 FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) is up over 5% at $3.71 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 5% at $2.19



In the Red



TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is down over 31% at $6.10 Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is down over 22% at $4.78 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 10% at $23.59 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is down over 7% at $7.35 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 5% at $4.58







