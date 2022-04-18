Vicinity Motor Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas, as well as the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston.

Chief Executive Officer William Trainer or Vice President of Corporate Development John LaGourgue will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each conference, and management is scheduled to present at the Planet Microcap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

Date: Wednesday, May 4th, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45049

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Tuesday through Thursday, June 7-9th, 2022

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

A live audio webcast and archive of the Planet Microcap Conference presentation will be available using the registration link above. For more information on how to register, or to schedule a meeting with management at either event, please contact your conference representative.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. In addition, the Company sells its proprietary electric chassis alongside J.B. Poindexter business unit EAVX, the Company's strategic partner, for upfitting into next-generation delivery vehicles. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

604-288-8043

IR@vicinitymotor.com

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Zimmerman or Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

VMC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Canadian Investor Relations Contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

877-261-4466

Info@marketsmart.ca

