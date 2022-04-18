Target.com Represents Top-Tier eCommerce Opportunity for Rritual Growth

Complete Rritual Product Line available at target.com

Online Launch represents key step toward retail launch at Target Stores across America

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's full product line is now available at top-tier target.com ecommerce platform.

"Target.com is a robust eCommerce platform that provides the proving ground to new products and categories, prior to traditional retail store placement," said Mr. Warren Spence, Rritual Director & CEO.

Target.com Rritual Launch Highlights:

All seven Rritual skus will be available to Target.com customers

17.6% of the supplements and superfoods category sales company wide are sold through Target.com

Target.com Online sales were $25.29 Billion in 2021

Target uses its online platform to launch new products before they launch them in stores

"This milestone, with target.com total sales surpassing $25 billion in 2021, will help us to expand consumer knowledge regarding superfoods and their applications, building customer loyalty and driving sales," added Mr. Spence.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional superfood market. At the forefront of innovation in the space, we have entered the market with plant-based elixirs and smoothies and continue to consistently expand our offering to meet and exceed our customer's needs. As a company, we believe in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Our products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. For more information, visit www.rritual.com.

For further information please contact:

Warren Spence - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Relations:

E-mail: investors@wearerritual.com

Telephone: (844) 809-5709

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

