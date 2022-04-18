

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd, a China based molecular diagnostics company, has entered into a Master Collaboration Agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) which allows the companies to collaborate in the development and commercialization of AmoyDx assays that may cover any type of indication or biomarker for companion diagnostic use with AstraZeneca medicines globally.



The companies said first projects to be initiated under the agreement include the co-development of a companion diagnostic to identify prostate cancer patients with Homologous Recombination Repair gene mutations in China, the EU and Japan, and a companion diagnostic to identify breast cancer patients with BRCA gene mutations in the EU for Lynparza monotherapy.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de