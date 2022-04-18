Renowned health advocate Neal Barnard, MD, cancels contract with AST, one of Russia's largest book publishers

Nutrition researcher and New York Times bestselling author Neal Barnard, MD, has canceled the publication of his new book, Your Body in Balance, with one of Russia's largest publishers, AST, in protest of Russian President Putin's war on Ukraine.

Many businesses have stopped doing business with Russia, from Coca-Cola and Heineken to Toyota and Ferrari. In late February, more than 1,000 Nobel laureates, writers, and artists signed a letter condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As a physician, this was a challenging decision given that the leading killer in Russia is cardiovascular disease, followed by stroke and cancer," says Dr. Barnard, president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a faculty member of the George Washington University School of Medicine, and a fellow of the American College of Cardiology. "All of these conditions are fueled by meaty diets, and supporting a move toward healthier food is essential."

He adds, "The book promotes healthful plant-based diets that would do the Russian people a lot of good, but we will wait until the cessation of aggression before doing any business in Russia."

Since the book's publication in 2020, tens of thousands of copies have been sold in the United States. Your Body in Balance demonstrates how foods affect our hormones and, ultimately, our health. Dr. Barnard shares the science behind how common conditions-like infertility, weight gain, menopausal symptoms, breast and prostate cancers, thyroid problems, and acne-are fueled by hormones that are hidden in or influenced by the foods we eat.

AST had sought publishing rights for hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audio versions of Dr. Barnard's book and had secured a tentative agreement with the author in January. Russia's invasion led Dr. Barnard to tear up the contract.

Dr. Barnard's Your Body in Balance delivers the new approach to diet-related problems, focusing especially on diabetes, hormone-related cancers, and other conditions in which diet and hormone action intersect. "We clearly need to resume our educational efforts in Russia and will do so as soon as possible. However, for now, we need to bring pressure to bear to end hostilities," he says.

