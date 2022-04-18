

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Easter weekend witnessed three mass shootings, a troubling reminder that despite government actions, the recurrent problem of gun violence continues to hurt the country's conscience.



4567 people have died and 8326 others been injured due to gun-related violence in the U.S. in the first three months of this year, according to a database run by the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive.



113 mass shootings took place in the United States during this period. 241 children and 1052 teenagers were shot in these incidents.



A shooting at a party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two teenagers killed and 10 others injured. One person was shot to death and three minors were injured in Portland, Oregon, on the same day.



Nine people were hurt in a shooting at a nightclub in Hampton County, South Carolina, on Sunday.



The latest incidents of gun violence came just within a week of President Joe Biden announcing new restrictions on homemade guns known as 'ghost guns.'



Under a new rule, gun kits manufacturers are required to include a serial number on the firearms and for sellers to follow the same standard as with other guns, including requiring a background check for purchase.



Biden also nominated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



Biden had signed a set of executive orders last year aimed at curbing gun violence in the wake of a series of mass shootings that shocked the country.



In spite of tough federal measures, U.S. cities are going through a historic spike in homicides and violence, mainly targeting Black and brown Americans.







