MarketsandMarkets releases 360 Quadrant's Top Cybersecurity Companies for Q1 2022

CHICAGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has released 360 Quadrant for Top Cybersecurity companies to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Companies' product portfolios and business strategies are used to construct ranking quadrants, which will be revised every six months based on market and regional studies and advancements in the cybersecurity industry. Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Antivirus/Antimalware, Encryption, Identity and Access Management, Firewall, Intrusion Detection/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) protection were the top criteria for company evaluation out of 132 parameters.

Cybersecurity Software is the program used for the protection of a network, device, or any system from cyberattacks. It is concerned with preventing unwanted access to and assaults on computer systems and their components, such as hardware, software, data, and digital infrastructure.

In the cybersecurity sector, Microsoft is a top cybersecurity vendor. Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA) assists in threat detection services. It offers a quick and easy way to figure out what is going on in the network.

Cisco Systems is an American cybersecurity company. Its objective is to provide a full-fledged cybersecurity platform to its large enterprise customers. The company has 300,000 security customers and protects 61 million endpoints and 840,000 networks with its solutions. Around 80% of Cisco System's security clients start with one of four popular products, and a quarter of consumers move on to buy at least one more security product.

AWS offers enterprises enterprise-grade security and analytics tools that may provide complete visibility into application traffic. AWS Data Protection services assist organizations in protecting their data, accounts, and workloads from illegal access.

Palo Alto is an American cybersecurity vendor that provides digital-age solutions such as firewalls spanning clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Palo Alto has formed strategic alliances with prominent cloud providers, such as AWS and Microsoft Azure, making Palo Alto's solutions more available to customers and boosting customer growth. As a result of these relationships, Palo Alto has added 12,500 new customers, an average of 2,500 per quarter.

IBM safeguards the entire company network against known and new threats. It aids in the detection and prevention of sophisticated threats. McAfee, Inc. offers IT security solutions to a wide range of industrial clients. Its software and hardware prevent viruses, spam, and spyware, as well as handle data loss protection, mobile security, host intrusion prevention, encryption, and e-mail security.

CATEGORIZATION OF CYBERSECURITY VENDORS ON 360QUADRANTS

Cybersecurity software vendors' evaluation was conducted for over 89 Cybersecurity companies, of which the top 20 were categorized and placed in a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Microsoft, AWS, Palo Alto, IBM, McAfee, Trend Micro, Mandiant (FireEye), Fortinet, and Cisco- These Cybersecurity companies have been identified as visionary leaders in Cybersecurity on 360Quadrants. Visionary leaders are the leading market players in terms of new developments such as product launches, innovative technologies, and the adoption of growth strategies. These players have a broad product offering that caters to most of the regions globally. Visionary leaders primarily focus on acquiring the leading market position through their strong financial capabilities and their well-established brand equity.

Alert Logic, Malwarebytes, Avast, OpenText (Webroot), Kaspersky, and eSentire- These Cybersecurity companies have been identified as innovators on 360Quadrants. Innovators are those vendors that have demonstrated substantial product innovations as compared to their competitors. These companies have focused on enhancing their product portfolios.

Arctic Wolf, Code42, and Havoc Shield have been identified as emerging leaders on 360Quadrants. Emerging companies have niche product and service offerings. Their business strategies are not as strong as that of the established vendors. The emerging vendors include the new entrants in the market (emerging in terms of product portfolio and geographic reach) and require time to gain significant traction in the market.

Qualys, RSA Security, and F5 Networks- These Cybersecurity companies have been recognized as dynamic differentiators on 360Quadrants. Dynamic differentiators are established players with very strong business strategies. However, they have a weaker product portfolio compared to the visionary leaders. They generally focus only on a specific type of technology related to the product.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360Quadrants assessed some of the Top Cybersecurity Software providers. These vendors were assessed based on more than 120 specifically selected parameters, which were finalized based on the product and business strategies of the software providers, and the data received from the buyers as well as the industry experts. All these parameters were assigned a specific weightage, post which they were measured as well. This study also helps the analysts calculate the total score based on which cybersecurity company were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

