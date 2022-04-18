UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to exceed USD 12.7 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 24%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market at the global and regional levels. The residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ 12.7 million by 2027.

Market Overview

This increase in demand for residential vacuum cleaners is due to the advancements in technologies, AI feature, voice assistance, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Companies are focusing on increasing features like the addition of UV sterilization during the pandemic to meet the changing customer demands. Additionally, the latest robotic cleaners are compatible with Alexa and the Google voice assistant. Other connectivity like smart home technology and IoT devices are opening new paths for robot manufacturers. For example, in December 2018, Neato Robotics launched Neato Zone Cleaning for the Botvac D7 Connected and No-Go Lines feature for Botvac D3 Connected with these consumers can highlight the area they want to be cleaned and create a no-go zone, respectively. This increases the flexibility of robotic cleaning.

COVID-19 Impact

The covid-19 pandemic has really changed the industrial structure of the world. Many industries went into loss and shut down due to the pandemic while others gained traction and popularity after the pandemic. One such industry is the robotic vacuum cleaner. The latest update in the robotic vacuum cleaners during the time of covid was the addition of UV disinfection which became very popular during the pandemic. Additionally, since the start of the pandemic, there is more emphasis on hygiene which wasn't there before. Neo, a robotic vacuum cleaner by a Canadian startup Avidbots doubled its annual sales during the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, the sales were constantly increasing and according to the world robotics forecast, this trend is expected to go on in the coming years.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Cleaning Robots

Hybrid Robots

Mopping Robots

Amongst Type, the Hybrid Robots segment of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market was valued at US$ 0.8 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2027 and is growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2021-2027.

By Type of Charging, the market is primarily segmented into

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging

Amongst Type of Charging, Automatic segment accounted for a market valuation of US$ 0.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 28% over the analyzed period.

By Distribution Channel, the market is primarily segmented into

Online

Offline

Amongst Distribution Channel, the Online segment of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market was valued at US$ 0.9 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2027 and is growing at a CAGR of 29% from 2021-2027.

By Operation, the market is primarily segmented into

Self-driven

Remote-controlled

Amongst Operation, the Self-Driven segment of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ 9.0 billion by 2027 and is growing at a CAGR of 26% from 2021-2027.

By End-User, the market is primarily segmented into

In-House

Outdoor

Amongst End-User, the in-house segment accounted for a market valuation of US$ 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 10.6 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 23% over the analyzed period.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market with almost 41% revenue share in 2020 and saw the highest CAGR of 25% in the forecast period due to the increasing cost of labor.

The major players targeting the market include

iRobot Corporation

Panasonic

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Roborock

Dyson Inc.

Ecovacs Robotics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analysing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. The leading players have been analysed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which factors are influencing the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

