

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Sunday reported one of the lowest daily data in two main Covid-19 metrics since the beginning of the pandemic.



The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



With just 7181 new cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 80,632,301.



With just 10 deaths reported on the same day, the total Covid casualties reached 988,618, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Only 14,768 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.



Hospital admissions reduced by 7 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 19 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 1,970.



80,202,314 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 218,907,165 Americans, or 65.9 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89.8 percent of people above 65.



45.4 percent of the eligible population, or 99,460,652 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







