Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 avril/April 2022) - Taiga Gold Corp. has closed the previously announced transaction with SSR Mining Inc. pursuant to a plan of arrangement.

Pursuant to the arrangement, shareholders of Taiga are entitled to receive 26.5 cents for each common share held as of April 14, 2022, the effective time of the arrangement.

Taiga Gold Corp. will be delisted at market close on April 18, 2022.

Taiga Gold Corp. a conclu la transaction précédemment annoncée avec SSR Mining Inc. conformément à un plan d'arrangement.

Conformément à l'arrangement, les actionnaires de Taiga ont le droit de recevoir 26,5 cents pour chaque action ordinaire détenue au 14 avril 2022, date d'entrée en vigueur de l'arrangement.

Taiga Gold Corp. sera radiée à la clôture du marché le 18 avril 2022.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés Le 18 avril/April 2022 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TGC

