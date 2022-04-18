Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 avril/April 2022) - Wondr Gaming Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

The securities will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on April 21, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on April 20, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Wondr Gaming Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Les titres commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 21 avril 2022.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 20 avril 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Old Security/Vieux Sécurité: Wondr Gaming Corp. - Common Shares New Security/Nouveau Sécurité: Gamelancer Gaming Corp. - Common Shares Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 21 avril/April 2022 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : WDR New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : GMNG New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 36468K 10 4 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 36468K 10 4 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 97817W108/CA97817W1086

Old Security/Vieux Sécurité: Wondr Gaming Corp. 3MAY2023 Warrants New Security/Nouveau Sécurité: Gamelancer Gaming Corp. - 3MAY2023 Warrants Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 21 avril/April 2022 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : WDR.WT New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : GMNG.WT New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 36468K 11 2 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 36468K 11 2 2 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 97817W116/CA97817W1169

