Hungary, Budapest--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2022) - MetaPlayersGG is excited to announce that its live show event, Metaplayers Premiere Party, will commence on April 27, 2022, which will reveal the project's new milestones-brand new website, new partnerships, one-year roadmap, and much more.

What is MetaPlayersGG?

MetaPlayersGG is the bridge between the gaming and crypto world. Their aim is to bring together the participants of eSport and crypto in the MPU (MetaPlayers Universe) creating powerful synergies and opening new opportunities. Crypto sponsorship isn't new, but having a common ecosystem that benefits both sponsors and players/team alike is unique on the market currently. The MetaPlayers website will let users, organizations, and companies create their custom eSport tournaments with automated bracket system in various games and also gain visibility via their personal, team, or org profiles. In addition, their website will have Play to Earn game and gaming NFT listings, meanwhile, their business network will open doors for sponsorship and partnerships programs, also marketing opportunities within the shared ecosystem.

The official cryptocurrency of the MPU is the $FPS token - it will be used for rewards, entry fees, sponsorship, merchandising, and many other gaming-related features. The project launched on 18 December 2021 when the first round of their official cryptocurrency was sold out in 51 min (1000 BNB worth). For more information about the $FPS token, check out the whitepaper here.

What the Premiere Party will be about?

Brand new MetaPlayersGG website reveal New MetaPlayers Universe services and $FPS utilities The first-ever eSport match for $FPS token - a FIFA 22 game The announcement of a huge name as a partner The reveal of MetaPlayer's one-year roadmap

