

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday after the World Bank cut its forecast for global expansion this year by nearly a full percentage point.



Separately, the IMF warned in a chapter of its World Economic Outlook report released on Monday that debt accumulated by businesses and individuals worldwide could slow economic recoveries from the pandemic crisis.



The Russian military offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address, with the most intensive fight taking place in Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational districts in the north and east of the country.



Gold prices were little changed and the dollar steadied near a two-year high hit in the previous session while Treasury yields were around the highest in more than three years.



Oil prices were little changed after settling at a more than three-week high on Monday, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply.



Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.4 percent as a cheaper yen supported export-oriented shares including automakers.



Chinese shares were marginally lower as the country's central bank announced financial support for COVID-hit sectors.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.7 percent and New Zealand's NZX-50 index dropped 0.3 percent as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.



South Korea's Kospi average rose over 1 percent while Australia's benchmark S&P ASX 200 was up 0.7 percent, led by gains in the mining and energy sectors.



U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending slightly lower overnight as a bond sell-off continued and investors looked ahead to a big week of earnings reports.



The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite both slipped around 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 ended largely unchanged with a negative bias.



European markets were closed for Easter Monday.







