- (PLX AI) - TF Bank Q1 operating profit SEK 102.8 million vs. estimate SEK 99 million.
|07:09
|TF Bank Q1 EPS SEK 3.61 vs. Estimate SEK 3.47
|08.04.
|TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January - March 2022
|STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - March 2022 on Tuesday 19 April 2022 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional...
|28.03.
|TF Bank AB (publ): Notice of Annual General Meeting in TF Bank AB
|STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders in TF Bank AB, reg. no 556158-1041, ("TF Bank" or the "Company") are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022....
|28.03.
|TF Bank AB (publ): Nomination committee's proposal to TF Bank's Annual General Meeting 2022
|STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors is proposed to consist of six (6) members and no supplemental members. Re-election of John Brehmer, Michael Lindengren, Sara...
|18.03.
|TF Bank AB: TF Bank publishes the 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report
|STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and CEO hereby present the 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report as well as the risk and capital adequacy report for TF Bank...
|TF BANK AB
|19,220
|0,00 %