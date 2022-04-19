DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 April 2022 it purchased a total of 185,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125, 000 60,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.250 GBP1.034 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2268 GBP1.026 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.241907 GBP1.031025

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 710,194,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4770 1.226 XDUB 08:21:17 00058289862TRLO0 6129 1.240 XDUB 08:58:46 00058292237TRLO0 7485 1.240 XDUB 08:58:46 00058292236TRLO0 7651 1.238 XDUB 08:58:46 00058292238TRLO0 7250 1.240 XDUB 09:22:29 00058293413TRLO0 7486 1.240 XDUB 10:05:43 00058295468TRLO0 395 1.240 XDUB 10:05:43 00058295467TRLO0 7421 1.240 XDUB 10:05:43 00058295469TRLO0 1649 1.236 XDUB 10:06:39 00058295522TRLO0 5210 1.236 XDUB 10:22:10 00058296130TRLO0 1460 1.238 XDUB 10:54:41 00058297275TRLO0 2185 1.240 XDUB 13:51:04 00058302980TRLO0 7138 1.240 XDUB 13:51:04 00058302979TRLO0 4233 1.240 XDUB 13:51:04 00058302978TRLO0 3119 1.240 XDUB 13:51:04 00058302977TRLO0 966 1.240 XDUB 13:51:04 00058302983TRLO0 2800 1.240 XDUB 13:51:04 00058302982TRLO0 1529 1.240 XDUB 13:51:04 00058302981TRLO0 5800 1.240 XDUB 13:51:50 00058303022TRLO0 3355 1.240 XDUB 14:08:18 00058303595TRLO0 2667 1.248 XDUB 15:06:18 00058307798TRLO0 1028 1.248 XDUB 15:06:18 00058307797TRLO0 1923 1.248 XDUB 15:06:18 00058307796TRLO0 933 1.250 XDUB 15:33:48 00058309352TRLO0 1442 1.250 XDUB 15:33:48 00058309351TRLO0 2878 1.250 XDUB 15:33:48 00058309350TRLO0 2554 1.250 XDUB 15:33:48 00058309349TRLO0 4147 1.250 XDUB 15:47:29 00058310450TRLO0 1245 1.250 XDUB 15:47:29 00058310449TRLO0 1492 1.250 XDUB 15:47:29 00058310448TRLO0 1750 1.250 XDUB 15:48:27 00058310504TRLO0 2931 1.250 XDUB 15:48:27 00058310503TRLO0 2745 1.250 XDUB 15:48:28 00058310507TRLO0 3833 1.248 XDUB 16:05:37 00058311491TRLO0 3632 1.250 XDUB 16:12:28 00058311857TRLO0 1769 1.250 XDUB 16:12:28 00058311856TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 150 102.80 XLON 08:41:35 00058291321TRLO0 4972 103.20 XLON 08:43:28 00058291442TRLO0 8028 103.20 XLON 08:43:28 00058291443TRLO0 5672 103.20 XLON 08:44:41 00058291499TRLO0 3967 103.00 XLON 08:50:09 00058291838TRLO0 3483 103.00 XLON 09:29:03 00058293814TRLO0 3244 102.60 XLON 10:06:24 00058295506TRLO0 2000 102.80 XLON 10:06:24 00058295507TRLO0 1396 103.00 XLON 12:50:56 00058301068TRLO0 1298 103.00 XLON 12:50:56 00058301069TRLO0 826 103.00 XLON 12:50:56 00058301070TRLO0 2000 103.40 XLON 13:30:09 00058302512TRLO0 3284 103.40 XLON 13:46:09 00058302848TRLO0 3322 103.20 XLON 13:50:52 00058302972TRLO0 1981 103.00 XLON 13:51:04 00058302974TRLO0 292 103.00 XLON 13:51:04 00058302975TRLO0 1243 103.00 XLON 13:51:04 00058302976TRLO0 2000 102.80 XLON 14:18:20 00058304118TRLO0 3580 103.00 XLON 14:59:12 00058307500TRLO0 1574 103.40 XLON 15:38:10 00058309574TRLO0 1710 103.20 XLON 15:47:47 00058310479TRLO0 845 103.20 XLON 16:07:47 00058311566TRLO0 146 103.20 XLON 16:15:43 00058312020TRLO0 749 103.20 XLON 16:15:43 00058312021TRLO0 696 103.20 XLON 16:15:43 00058312022TRLO0 1542 103.20 XLON 16:15:43 00058312023TRLO0

