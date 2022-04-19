Anzeige
Breaking News: Halo Collective – Übernahme von führendem CH-/FR-CBD-Player!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:02 Uhr
1,134 Euro
-0,016
-1,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.04.2022 | 08:31
149 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 April 2022 it purchased a total of 185,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125, 000    60,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.250     GBP1.034 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2268     GBP1.026 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.241907    GBP1.031025

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 710,194,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4770       1.226         XDUB      08:21:17      00058289862TRLO0 
6129       1.240         XDUB      08:58:46      00058292237TRLO0 
7485       1.240         XDUB      08:58:46      00058292236TRLO0 
7651       1.238         XDUB      08:58:46      00058292238TRLO0 
7250       1.240         XDUB      09:22:29      00058293413TRLO0 
7486       1.240         XDUB      10:05:43      00058295468TRLO0 
395       1.240         XDUB      10:05:43      00058295467TRLO0 
7421       1.240         XDUB      10:05:43      00058295469TRLO0 
1649       1.236         XDUB      10:06:39      00058295522TRLO0 
5210       1.236         XDUB      10:22:10      00058296130TRLO0 
1460       1.238         XDUB      10:54:41      00058297275TRLO0 
2185       1.240         XDUB      13:51:04      00058302980TRLO0 
7138       1.240         XDUB      13:51:04      00058302979TRLO0 
4233       1.240         XDUB      13:51:04      00058302978TRLO0 
3119       1.240         XDUB      13:51:04      00058302977TRLO0 
966       1.240         XDUB      13:51:04      00058302983TRLO0 
2800       1.240         XDUB      13:51:04      00058302982TRLO0 
1529       1.240         XDUB      13:51:04      00058302981TRLO0 
5800       1.240         XDUB      13:51:50      00058303022TRLO0 
3355       1.240         XDUB      14:08:18      00058303595TRLO0 
2667       1.248         XDUB      15:06:18      00058307798TRLO0 
1028       1.248         XDUB      15:06:18      00058307797TRLO0 
1923       1.248         XDUB      15:06:18      00058307796TRLO0 
933       1.250         XDUB      15:33:48      00058309352TRLO0 
1442       1.250         XDUB      15:33:48      00058309351TRLO0 
2878       1.250         XDUB      15:33:48      00058309350TRLO0 
2554       1.250         XDUB      15:33:48      00058309349TRLO0 
4147       1.250         XDUB      15:47:29      00058310450TRLO0 
1245       1.250         XDUB      15:47:29      00058310449TRLO0 
1492       1.250         XDUB      15:47:29      00058310448TRLO0 
1750       1.250         XDUB      15:48:27      00058310504TRLO0 
2931       1.250         XDUB      15:48:27      00058310503TRLO0 
2745       1.250         XDUB      15:48:28      00058310507TRLO0 
3833       1.248         XDUB      16:05:37      00058311491TRLO0 
3632       1.250         XDUB      16:12:28      00058311857TRLO0 
1769       1.250         XDUB      16:12:28      00058311856TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
150       102.80        XLON      08:41:35      00058291321TRLO0 
4972       103.20        XLON      08:43:28      00058291442TRLO0 
8028       103.20        XLON      08:43:28      00058291443TRLO0 
5672       103.20        XLON      08:44:41      00058291499TRLO0 
3967       103.00        XLON      08:50:09      00058291838TRLO0 
3483       103.00        XLON      09:29:03      00058293814TRLO0 
3244       102.60        XLON      10:06:24      00058295506TRLO0 
2000       102.80        XLON      10:06:24      00058295507TRLO0 
1396       103.00        XLON      12:50:56      00058301068TRLO0 
1298       103.00        XLON      12:50:56      00058301069TRLO0 
826       103.00        XLON      12:50:56      00058301070TRLO0 
2000       103.40        XLON      13:30:09      00058302512TRLO0 
3284       103.40        XLON      13:46:09      00058302848TRLO0 
3322       103.20        XLON      13:50:52      00058302972TRLO0 
1981       103.00        XLON      13:51:04      00058302974TRLO0 
292       103.00        XLON      13:51:04      00058302975TRLO0 
1243       103.00        XLON      13:51:04      00058302976TRLO0 
2000       102.80        XLON      14:18:20      00058304118TRLO0 
3580       103.00        XLON      14:59:12      00058307500TRLO0 
1574       103.40        XLON      15:38:10      00058309574TRLO0 
1710       103.20        XLON      15:47:47      00058310479TRLO0 
845       103.20        XLON      16:07:47      00058311566TRLO0 
146       103.20        XLON      16:15:43      00058312020TRLO0 
749       103.20        XLON      16:15:43      00058312021TRLO0 
696       103.20        XLON      16:15:43      00058312022TRLO0 
1542       103.20        XLON      16:15:43      00058312023TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  156041 
EQS News ID:  1329387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
