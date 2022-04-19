EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Personnel

Travelex appoints new CEO



19.04.2022 / 08:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Travelex appoints new CEO Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

19 April 2022 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 19 April 2022 London, Tuesday 19 April 2022 - The Board of Travelex, a market leading foreign exchange brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Wazacz as new CEO, effective 4 July 2022. Richard is an entrepreneurial business leader who has successfully founded, scaled, and transformed financial services businesses within both start-up and corporate environments. He joins Travelex from Brickvest, where he has been the CEO since late 2020. He succeeds Donald Muir, who joined Travelex as CEO in August 2020, and who will be staying on the Travelex board as a Non-Executive Director. Enquiries: Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travelex.com For other enquiries:

