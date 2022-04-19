EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Travelex appoints new CEO
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")
19 April 2022
London, Tuesday 19 April 2022 - The Board of Travelex, a market leading foreign exchange brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Wazacz as new CEO, effective 4 July 2022.
Richard is an entrepreneurial business leader who has successfully founded, scaled, and transformed financial services businesses within both start-up and corporate environments. He joins Travelex from Brickvest, where he has been the CEO since late 2020. He succeeds Donald Muir, who joined Travelex as CEO in August 2020, and who will be staying on the Travelex board as a Non-Executive Director.
