Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Post-Osterrallye gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
19.04.22
10:16 Uhr
6,560 Euro
+0,094
+1,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5546,55810:33
6,5566,55810:32
PR Newswire
19.04.2022 | 10:03
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Repayment Notice

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Repayment Notice

PR Newswire

London, April 19

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release19th April 2022


COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED
30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG
REPAYMENT NOTICE

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED

30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG

U.S.$225,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes

- ISIN: GB0004955547 -

Commerzbank Holdings (UK) Limited (formerly Kleinwort, Benson, Lonsdale plc) (the "Issuer") has issued (i) U.S.$100,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes (the "1985 Notes") and (ii) U.S.$125,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes having become fungible and forming a single series with the 1985 Notes (together, the "Notes"). The current nominal amount of the Notes outstanding is U.S.$10,800,000.

The Issuer wishes to announce that all outstanding Notes will be repaid on 31stMay 2022 (the "Repayment Date"). The Issuer will provide sufficient funds to Bank of New York Mellon, acting through its London Branch as principal paying agent in respect of the outstanding Notes in order to repay the Notes including the accrued coupon interest in the current period of U.S. $34,125.00 as of the Repayment Date. Listing will be cancelled on or before the Repayment Date.

Enquiries:
Commerzbank Holdings (UK) LimitedJames Wall
Phone: +44 (0)20 7475 2194
COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.