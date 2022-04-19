COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Repayment Notice

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 19th April 2022



COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED 30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG REPAYMENT NOTICE

U.S.$225,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes

- ISIN: GB0004955547 -

Commerzbank Holdings (UK) Limited (formerly Kleinwort, Benson, Lonsdale plc) (the "Issuer") has issued (i) U.S.$100,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes (the "1985 Notes") and (ii) U.S.$125,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes having become fungible and forming a single series with the 1985 Notes (together, the "Notes"). The current nominal amount of the Notes outstanding is U.S.$10,800,000.

The Issuer wishes to announce that all outstanding Notes will be repaid on 31stMay 2022 (the "Repayment Date"). The Issuer will provide sufficient funds to Bank of New York Mellon, acting through its London Branch as principal paying agent in respect of the outstanding Notes in order to repay the Notes including the accrued coupon interest in the current period of U.S. $34,125.00 as of the Repayment Date. Listing will be cancelled on or before the Repayment Date.