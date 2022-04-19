Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sbanken ASA (172/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Sbanken ASA as of April 20, 2022. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: SBANKo ISIN code: NO0010739402 Order book ID: 114672 The last day of trading is April 19, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB