Dienstag, 19.04.2022
Strong Buy! Post-Osterrallye gestartet!
WKN: A1428F ISIN: NO0010739402 
Frankfurt
07.04.22
08:05 Uhr
10,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SBANKEN ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBANKEN ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2022 | 11:41
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sbanken ASA (172/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Sbanken ASA as of April 20, 2022. Consequently,
trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   SBANKo   
ISIN code:   NO0010739402
Order book ID: 114672   

The last day of trading is April 19, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
