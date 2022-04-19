Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports first quarter 2022 results

First quarter 2022 GAAP earnings of $1.3 billion, or $0.99 per diluted share

First quarter 2022 Adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.23 per diluted share

Results reflect solid loan growth, strong expense control, and continued favorable credit results

Fee revenues were impacted by market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty

Final core bank conversion complete

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders of $1.3 billion was relatively stable compared to the first quarter last year. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.99, an increase of 1.0% compared with the same period last year. Results for the first quarter produced an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.07%, an annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROCE) of 9.0%, and an annualized return on tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 18.6%.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $1.6 billion, or $1.23 per diluted share, excluding merger-related and restructuring charges of $216 million ($166 million after-tax), incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $202 million ($155 million after-tax), a gain on the redemption of noncontrolling equity interest of $74 million ($57 million after-tax) related to the acquisition of certain merchant services relationships, and losses on the sales of securities of $69 million ($53 million after-tax). Adjusted results produced an annualized ROA of 1.31%, an annualized ROCE of 11.1%, and an annualized ROTCE of 22.6%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were up 4.2% compared to the prior year.

"The first quarter was a historic one for Truist as we completed our largest conversion event, transitioning nearly seven million clients to the Truist ecosystem and rebranding more than 6,000 branches and ATMs to Truist," said Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers. "We now operate officially as one brand and one bank to our clients. This accomplishment was possible because of the expertise, purposeful commitment, and hard work of thousands of teammates and for them, I am grateful. We remain guided by our purpose as we continue supporting our clients through the transition and look forward to shifting our focus to executional excellence and purposeful growth throughout this year.

"We had a solid first quarter in terms of earnings, though underlying results were mixed in light of market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Our strengths this quarter included an improving core margin, with more upside from here, strong expense discipline and continued favorable credit results. Revenues were lower as a result of a challenging environment for investment banking and mortgage, but we remain confident in our outlook given expectations for higher interest rates, our diverse business model, and continued expense discipline. At the same time, we acknowledge the increasing uncertainty presented by a range of geopolitical and economic risks.

"We continued living our purpose for our stakeholders in many ways this quarter, including through the unveiling of Truist One Banking, a first-of-its-kind approach to the checking account experience, developed from direct client feedback. This new approach offers many solutions our clients asked for, including no overdraft fees, that will help more families gain access to mainstream banking services. We announced a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, supporting our clients' transition to a low-carbon economy; and we continue to be well ahead of schedule with regard to our $60 billion Community Benefits Plan commitment. This is only the beginning for Truist as we work to create distinctive client experiences that inspire and build better lives and communities."

First Quarter 2022 Performance Highlights

Earnings per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.99

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.23 up $0.05 per share, or 4.2%, compared to first quarter 2021 driven by a lower provision for credit losses

ROA was 1.07%; adjusted ROA was 1.31%



ROCE was 9.0%; adjusted ROCE was 11.1%



ROTCE was 18.6%; adjusted ROTCE was 22.6%

Taxable-equivalent revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.4 billion , down 4.3% compared to fourth quarter 2021 and down 2.9% compared to first quarter 2021

Residential mortgage income declined due to lower margins and refinance volumes resulting from the higher rate environment





Strong insurance income due to continued organic growth and acquisitions



Taxable-equivalent net interest income was down 1.8% compared to fourth quarter 2021 and down 3.1% compared to first quarter 2021



Decline compared to fourth quarter 2021 was primarily due to two fewer days, lower purchase accounting accretion and lower PPP fees



Net interest margin was 2.76%, flat from fourth quarter 2021



Core net interest margin was 2.57%, up two basis points from fourth quarter 2021, driven by lower premium amortization on the securities portfolio



GAAP operating leverage was negative 460 basis points year-over-year



Adjusted operating leverage was negative 240 basis points year-over-year

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.7 billion , down 0.7% compared to fourth quarter 2021 and up 1.8% compared to first quarter 2021

, down 0.7% compared to fourth quarter 2021 and up 1.8% compared to first quarter 2021 Adjusted noninterest expense was $3.1 billion , down 0.4% compared to fourth quarter 2021 as lower incentives were partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes

, down 0.4% compared to fourth quarter 2021 as lower incentives were partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes

Adjusted noninterest expenses was relatively stable compared to first quarter 2021 as lower incentives, lower salaries from fewer FTEs and lower net occupancy costs were partially offset by higher software, marketing and other expenses



GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.0%, compared to 66.5% for fourth quarter 2021



Adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.3%, compared to 56.0% for fourth quarter 2021

Asset quality remains excellent, reflecting our prudent risk culture, diverse portfolio, and the continued favorable credit environment

Nonperforming loans held for investment ratio was 0.36%, down two basis points compared to the fourth quarter 2021



Net charge-offs were 0.25% of average loans and leases, stable compared to fourth quarter 2021



The ALLL ratio was 1.44% compared to 1.53% for fourth quarter 2021



Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $95 million for first quarter 2022, primarily reflecting the continued favorable credit environment

The ALLL coverage ratio was 5.78X annualized net charge-offs, versus 6.14X for fourth quarter 2021

Capital and liquidity levels remained strong; deployed capital through organic loan growth, dividend and acquisitions

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets was 9.4%



Completed acquisition of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services to expand title insurance operations and acquired certain merchant services relationships



Consolidated average LCR ratio was 111%

Earnings Presentation and Quarterly Performance Summary

To listen to Truist's live first quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 8 a.m. ET today, please call 855-303-0072 and enter the participant code 100038. A presentation will be used during the earnings conference call and is available on our website at https://ir.truist.com/events-and-presentation. Replays of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialing 888-203-1112 (access code 100038).

The presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's First Quarter 2022 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at https://ir.truist.com/earnings.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Capital ratios and return on risk-weighted assets are preliminary.

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Truist's management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in their analysis of the Corporation's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. The Corporation believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Truist's management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the types of non-GAAP measures used in this news release:

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio - The adjusted efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes securities gains (losses), amortization of intangible assets, merger-related and restructuring charges, and other selected items. Truist's management uses this measure in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Adjusted Operating Leverage - The adjusted operating leverage ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes securities gains (losses), amortization of intangible assets, merger-related and restructuring charges, and other selected items. Truist's management uses this measure in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue - Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impact of the provision for credit losses and provision for income taxes. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

Tangible Common Equity and Related Measures - Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Truist's management uses these measures to assess the quality of capital and returns relative to balance sheet risk.

Core NIM - Core net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts net interest margin to exclude the impact of purchase accounting. The purchase accounting marks and related amortization for loans, deposits and long-term debt from SunTrust and other acquisitions are excluded to approximate the yields paid by clients. Truist's management believes the adjustments to the calculation of net interest margin for certain assets and liabilities acquired provide investors with useful information related to the performance of Truist's earning assets.

Adjusted Diluted EPS - The adjusted diluted earnings per share is non-GAAP in that it excludes merger-related and restructuring charges and other selected items, net of tax. Truist's management uses this measure in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Performance Ratios - The adjusted performance ratios, including adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, are non-GAAP in that they exclude merger-related and restructuring charges, selected items, and, in the case of return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, amortization of intangible assets. Truist's management uses these measures in their analysis of the Corporation's performance. Truist's management believes these measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges.

Insurance Holdings Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement of operating profitability that is calculated by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to net income. Truist's management also adds back merger-related and restructuring charges, incremental operating expenses related to the merger, and other selected items. Truist's management uses this measure in its analysis of the Corporation's Insurance Holdings segment. Truist's management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrates the effects of significant gains and charges.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses and Unamortized Fair Value Mark as a Percentage of Gross Loans and Leases - Allowance for loan and lease losses and unamortized fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans and leases is a non-GAAP measurement of credit reserves that is calculated by adjusting the ALLL and loans and leases held for investment by the unamortized fair value mark. Truist's management uses these measures to assess loss absorption capacity.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the appendix to Truist's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation, which is available at https://ir.truist.com/earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Truist. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent management's expectations and assumptions regarding Truist's business, the economy, and other future conditions. Such statements involve inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As such, Truist's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation, as well as the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under Part I, Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Truist's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

risks and uncertainties relating to the Merger of heritage BB&T and heritage SunTrust, including the ability to successfully integrate the companies or to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger;

expenses relating to the Merger and integration of heritage BB&T and heritage SunTrust;

deposit attrition, client loss or revenue loss following completed mergers or acquisitions may be greater than anticipated;

the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy and adversely impacted Truist's financial condition and results of operations, including through increased expenses, reduced fee income and net interest margin, decreased demand for certain types of loans, and increases in the allowance for credit losses; a resurgence of the pandemic, whether due to new variants of the coronavirus or other factors, could reintroduce or prolong these negative impacts and also adversely affect Truist's capital and liquidity position or cost of capital, impair the ability of borrowers to repay outstanding loans, cause an outflow of deposits, and impair goodwill or other assets;

Truist is subject to credit risk by lending or committing to lend money, and may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent that loans are concentrated by loan type, industry segment, borrower type or location of the borrower or collateral;

changes in the interest rate environment, including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark, which could adversely affect Truist's revenue and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital, cash flows, and liquidity;

inability to access short-term funding or liquidity, loss of client deposits or changes in Truist's credit ratings, which could increase the cost of funding or limit access to capital markets;

risk management oversight functions may not identify or address risks adequately, and management may not be able to effectively manage credit risk;

risks resulting from the extensive use of models in Truist's business, which may impact decisions made by management and regulators;

failure to execute on strategic or operational plans, including the ability to successfully complete or integrate mergers and acquisitions;

increased competition, including from (i) new or existing competitors that could have greater financial resources or be subject to different regulatory standards, and (ii) products and services offered by non-bank financial technology companies, may reduce Truist's client base, cause Truist to lower prices for its products and services in order to maintain market share or otherwise adversely impact Truist's businesses or results of operations;

failure to maintain or enhance Truist's competitive position with respect to new products, services and technology, whether it fails to anticipate client expectations or because its technological developments fail to perform as desired or do not achieve market acceptance or regulatory approval or for other reasons, may cause Truist to lose market share or incur additional expense;

negative public opinion, which could damage Truist's reputation;

increased scrutiny regarding Truist's consumer sales practices, training practices, incentive compensation design, and governance;

regulatory matters, litigation or other legal actions, which may result in, among other things, costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on Truist's business activities, reputational harm, negative publicity, or other adverse consequences;

evolving legislative, accounting and regulatory standards, including with respect to climate, capital, and liquidity requirements, and results of regulatory examinations may adversely affect Truist's financial condition and results of operations;

the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government and its agencies could have a material adverse effect on profitability;

accounting policies and processes require management to make estimates about matters that are uncertain, including the potential write down to goodwill if there is an elongated period of decline in market value for Truist's stock and adverse economic conditions are sustained over a period of time;

general economic or business conditions, either globally, nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, and instability in global geopolitical matters or volatility in financial markets, including as a result of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine , could result in, among other things, slower deposit or asset growth, a deterioration in credit quality, or a reduced demand for credit, insurance, or other services;

risks related to originating and selling mortgages, including repurchase and indemnity demands from purchasers related to representations and warranties on loans sold, which could result in an increase in the amount of losses for loan repurchases;

risks relating to Truist's role as a loan servicer, including an increase in the scope or costs of the services Truist is required to perform, without any corresponding increase in servicing fees or a breach of Truist's obligations as servicer;

Truist's success depends on hiring and retaining key teammates, and if these individuals leave or change roles without effective replacements, Truist's operations and integration activities could be adversely impacted, which could be exacerbated in the increased work-from-home environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as job markets may be less constrained by physical geography;

fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Truist may not be able to prevent, detect, or mitigate;

security risks, including denial of service attacks, hacking, social engineering attacks targeting Truist's teammates and clients, malware intrusion, data corruption attempts, system breaches, cyber-attacks, which have increased in frequency following the Russian invasion of Ukraine , identity theft, ransomware attacks, and physical security risks, such as natural disasters, environmental conditions, and intentional acts of destruction, could result in the disclosure of confidential information, adversely affect Truist's business or reputation or create significant legal or financial exposure; and

widespread outages of operational, communication, or other systems, whether internal or provided by third parties, natural or other disasters (including acts of terrorism and pandemics), and the effects of climate change, including physical risks, such as more frequent and intense weather events, and risks related to the transition to a lower carbon economy, such as regulatory or technological changes or shifts in market dynamics or consumer preferences, could have an adverse effect on Truist's financial condition and results of operations, lead to material disruption of Truist's operations or the ability or willingness of clients to access Truist's products and services.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Truist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.