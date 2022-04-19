Disposable Syringes Market Size Worth $22.81 Billion 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable syringes market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.81 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand due to the increasing adoption of safety syringes, technological advancements, increasing demand for vaccines along with growing adoption of self-administration of drugs are supporting the market growth of disposable syringes.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, safety syringes accounted for the largest market revenue share of 64.03% in 2021, due to its advantages being easy to use, and eliminating the risk of patient-to-patient transmission of infections.

Based on the application, the therapeutic injection segment dominated the market with a market revenue share of 51.19% in 2021, owing to the increasing awareness of blood donation and the high prevalence of diseases such as HIV infection, tuberculosis malaria, and dengue in the developing and underdeveloped countries.

The Asia Pacific dominated the disposable syringe market with the highest revenue share of 31.06% in 2021 due to the presence of a huge aging population base along with the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Read 110-page market research report, " Disposable Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes), By Application (Immunization Injections, Therapeutic Injections), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030 ", published by Grand View Research.

Disposable Syringes Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant surge in demand for emergency supplies, medical disposables, medicines, and hospital equipment. As a result of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, resulted in rise in demand for disposable syringes. In January 2020, in the U.S alone, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) projected that 650 million to 850 million needles and syringes would be required to administer a vaccination. This in turn, positively impacted the market growth and is estimated to continue to be a growth driver. Moving forward, organizations like United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) aimed to purchase 1 billion syringes by the end of 2021 for COVID-19 vaccination operations in COVAX Facility nations. The syringes will all be of the auto-disable (AD) type, as permitted by the World Health Organization, notwithstanding the fact that the vaccines secured by the Facility may vary in their composition and storage needs. As a result, market growth is expected to accelerate in the near future.

Disposable Syringes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable syringes market based on product, application, and region:

Disposable Syringes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Retractable Safety Syringes

Non-retractable Safety Syringes

Disposable Syringes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

Disposable Syringes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Disposable Syringes Market

Medtronic (Covidien)

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Baxter

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Flextronics International Vita Needle Company

Novo Nordisk

UltiMed, Inc.

Henke-Sass Wolf

Retractable Technologies

