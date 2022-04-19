Golden, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PLSH) today announced that Leslie Buttorff will be attending The Q2 Investor Summit Group - In-Person. Panacea Life Sciences Holdings' Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Buttorff, will discuss the company's roadmap for growth in the next 1-2 years.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date: May 3-4, 2022 Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Presentation: May 3rd at 1:15PM ET View webcast presentation: https://newsroom.panacealife.com

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) is a fully integrated FDA, cGMP certified, seed-to-sale cannabinoid product focused company. We research, develop, manufacture and commercialize raw materials derived from industrial hemp and custom formulate, manufacture and distribute softgels (both bovine and vegan), gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, patches, K-Tape, topical pain relief and skin care products as our base business. We have expanded our research and development preclinical and clinical programs, with a focus on nutraceutical and purposeful, natural pharmaceutical alternatives for humans and companion animals. We research, produce, and distribute products both domestically and internationally that target and treat major categories of medical conditions: pain, cancer, psychological, epilepsy, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological, and sleep disorders and support these product through clinical research and studies. These categories include conditions that affect hundreds of millions of patients and animals worldwide.Our vision is to become the leading research and manufacturing cannabinoid and nutraceutical company (top 10 in terms of revenue and brand) in the U.S.

For further information:

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Leslie Buttorff

3034340215

leslie.buttorff@panacealife.com

About the Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. info@investorsummitgroup.com