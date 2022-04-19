Global Care Management Solutions Market Size Gaining Momentum - Projected to Reach Worth USD 22128.4 Million by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study, the global care management solutions market was worth around USD 11894.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 22128.4 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the care management solutions market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the care management solutions market.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Care Management Solutions Market By Component (Software, Services), By Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud, On Premise), By Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other Applications), By End User (Payers, Providers, Other End Users) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.
Care Management Solutions Market: Overview
Care management solutions have gained massive popularity over the past few years owing to the rising focus on healthcare and increasing healthcare spending on a global scale. Healthcare infrastructure is developing rapidly across the world and will majorly propel care management solutions market growth through 2028.
Rising healthcare expenditure, increasing focus on healthcare, rising technological proliferation, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare, increasing investments, growing burden on healthcare infrastructure are some major factors that influence the adoption of care management solutions over the forecast period.
However, the lack of skilled professionals to effectively use and manage care management solutions is anticipated to act as a major constraining factor through 2028 and will hamper the care management solutions market potential in the long run.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/care-management-solutions-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 154 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Industry Dynamics:
Care Management Solutions Market: Growth Dynamics
Increasing Deployment of Initiatives to Create an Effective Healthcare Management Infrastructure
Advancements in technology have boosted several industry vertical growth and this trend is now highly prominent in the healthcare industry as well. Increasing demand for healthcare is putting pressure and burden on healthcare infrastructure that it's not 9yet equipped to handle and this is boosting the adoption of care management solutions market growth through 2028. Increasing focus on shifting risk from healthcare payers to providers is expected to bolster the care management solutions market potential over the forecast.
Care Management Solutions Market: Restraints
Lack of Skilled Workforce
Care management solutions are deployed in accordance with multiple technologies and are effective with a developed and established IT infrastructure that is lacking in most healthcare systems across the world. However, there is a shortage of skilled professionals who could manage and maintain such IT-based care management solutions. This is expected to act as a key restraining factor for the care management solutions market potential through the forecast period.
Global Care Management Solutions Market: Segmentation
The global care management solutions market is segregated based on component, delivery mode, application, end user, and region.
By Delivery mode, the market is divided into cloud-based, and on premise. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to see stellar growth over the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of cloud technology across the world. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will also propel this segment to drive the global care management solutions market growth over the forecast period.
By End user, the care management solutions market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others. The provider's segment is anticipated to hold a dominant outlook through 2028. Increasing demand for patient-oriented care solutions, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing patient pool, growing demand for productive and efficient management solutions are some of the major factors driving this segment and care management solutions market potential through 2028.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/care-management-solutions-market
Recent Developments
- In November 2019 - Innovaccer a healthcare firm announced its collaboration with tech giant Microsoft Teams to launch its new care management solution. This new solution is crucial to deliver patient information and effectively manage it.
Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/care-management-solutions-market
List of Key Players of Care Management Solutions Market:
- EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US)
- Casenet LLC (US)
- Medecision Inc. (US)
- ZeOmega Inc. (US)
- Cognizant Technology Solutions (US)
- Cerner Corporation (US)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (US)
- Epic Systems Corporation (US)
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Care Management Solutions Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Care Management Solutions Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.9% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Care Management Solutions Market was valued approximately USD 11894.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 22128.4 million by 2028.
- The United States and Canada are projected to be the most lucrative market in this region through 2028
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Care Management Solutions Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Care Management Solutions Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Care Management Solutions Market Industry?
- What segments does the Care Management Solutions Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Care Management Solutions Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 11894.9 Million
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 22128.4Million
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 10.9% 2022-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2021
Forecast Years
2022 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US), Casenet, LLC (US), Medecision Inc. (US), ZeOmega Inc. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), and Epic Systems Corporation (US).
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/876
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/care-management-solutions-market
Regional Dominance:
The market for care management solutions in North America will emerge as the most lucrative market in the global care management solutions market landscape. Increasing focus on healthcare, rising adoption of technology, increasing healthcare spending, increasing demand for patient safety, rising adoption by healthcare providers and payers, presence of key care management solutions companies are some of the major factors that will be propelling the care management solutions market growth in this region. The United States and Canada are projected to be the most lucrative market in this region through 2028
Asia Pacific region will also have a bright outlook for the global care management solutions market in terms of revenue and volume share owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in healthcare in emerging economies in this region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be prominent markets in this region over the forecast period.
Global Care Management Solutions Market is segmented as follows:
Care Management Solutions Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)
- Software
- Services
Care Management Solutions Market: By Delivery Mode Outlook (2022-2028)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Care Management Solutions Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Disease Management
- Case Management
- Utilization Management
- Other Applications
Care Management Solutions Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)
- Payers
- Providers
- Other end users
Care Management Solutions Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Care Management Solutions Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-care-management-solutions-market-is-likely-to
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
Printed Electronics Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Printed Electronics Market accrued earnings worth approximately 10.26 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 35.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.4% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
LED Driver Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global LED Driver Market accrued earnings worth approximately 12.31 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 64.13 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 26.1% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market accrued earnings worth approximately 9.1 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 24.7 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 15.2% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research
Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg