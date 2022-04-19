First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on April 5 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on April 20, 2022. ISIN IS0000029114 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 5.461.217.106 (5.461.217.106 shares) Increase in share capital 292.659.574 (292.659.574 shares) Total share capital following the increase 5.753.876.680 (5.753.876.680 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971