Dienstag, 19.04.2022
Strong Buy! Post-Osterrallye gestartet!
WKN: A1J8G8 ISIN: SE0004899474 Ticker-Symbol: 7UX 
Frankfurt
19.04.22
09:16 Uhr
0,275 Euro
-0,004
-1,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2022 | 16:20
82 Leser
Spago Nanomedical: Extended SpagoPix Patent Protection in Japan

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST) (FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) has received notice from the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) that it intends to grant the company's patent application including a critical component of the SpagoPix candidate drug SN132D. The granted patent will extend protection of SpagoPix in Japan until at least 2038.

JPO has issued a Notice of Allowance which means the patent will be granted following confirmation of Spago Nanomedical and payment of applicable fees. The granted patent, titled "Chemical Compounds for Coating of Nanostructures" (application no. 2019-537162), provides Spago Nanomedical with additional protection for SpagoPix in Japan. The patent contains claims for the proprietary coating material that is part of the company's unique nanoparticles. The granted patent provides extended market exclusivity for SpagoPix in Japan until at least 2038.

The patent was previously granted in Europe, and further approvals in additional countries, including the USA, are expected.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Spago Nanomedical is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-04-19 15:25 CEST.

Attachments

Extended SpagoPix patent protection in Japan

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



