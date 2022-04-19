Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market size worth $ 37.4 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Growing demand for Wearable Healthcare Devices during COVID-19 pandemic, increasing personal health monitoring, healthy life style orientation, fitness awareness and other factors are to lead Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market" By Product (Blood Glucose Meter, Blood Pressure Monitor, Heart Detector), By End-User (Children, Adults, The Old Aged), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market size was valued at USD 13.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=21018

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Overview

Smart Wearable devices will become more popular shortly as a result of their numerous features, technological advancements, and wide range of uses in remote healthcare settings and at home. Wearable Healthcare gadgets are in high demand due to the prevalence of numerous chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems. As the prevalence of these diseases rises, so does the use of continuous monitoring devices. Furthermore, technological advancements that allow users to be more mobile and connected have enhanced product sales in recent years. This has provided the healthcare industry with unique patient and illness management options. The ability of Smart wearable technologies to improve patient care quality while lowering costs will drive overall market growth.

During the pandemic, the market for Smart wearable Healthcare Devices has seen a moderately beneficial influence. With the increased use of innovative technologies to meet expanding client expectations, the industry is expected to experience unprecedented growth. Smart wearable technologies have made it easier for patients and professionals to maintain their health in remote locations. Daily health tracking devices have seen growing demand in home settings as the focus on health management has intensified during COVID-19. Furthermore, during a time when there were restrictions on movement and significant danger of infection in institutions, these devices provided an effective real-time monitoring option for chronic disease patients.

In addition, the capacity of fitness trackers, temperature monitors, and respiratory monitors to measure and monitor blood oxygen levels and body temperature has aided market demand. Customers can use activity trackers to track their fitness over time. Personal health data can be accessed on smartphones via Bluetooth connectivity with bands and watches. Increased acceptance of connected technological devices, such as smartwatches with fitness trackers, will drive the market ahead.

Key Developments

In September 2020 , Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 6, which includes a new blood oxygen sensor that allows users to track accurate facts about their overall health. This has widened the company's portfolio while also contributing to revenue growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Apple, AT&T, Cyber dyne, Google, I Health Labs, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Telefonica, T-Mobile US, Vendors to Watch Out.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market On the basis of Product, End-User, and Geography.

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market, By Product

Blood Glucose Meter



Blood pressure Monitor



Heart Detector



Pulse Monitor



Others

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market, By End-User

Children



Adults



The Old Aged

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Wearable Technology Market By Product (Wristwear, Headwear and Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Others), By Application (Fitness & Wellness, Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Healthcare Products Market By Product (electronic health records, smart pills, smart syringes, RFID Systems), By Distribution Channel (pharmacy stores, e-commerce), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Contact Lenses Market By Type (Daily Wear Soft Lenses, Extended-Wear, Planned Replacement, Rapid Gas Permeable (RGP), Others), By Application (Intraocular Pressure Monitoring, Continuous Glucose Monitoring), By End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Home Care Settings), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Wearable Fitness And Sports Devices Market By Product (Smart Wearable Sports Devices and Smart Wearable Fitness Devices), By Application (Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Stores), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Wearable Device Companies making apps accessible on wrists

Visualize Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg