

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec said that it has acquired two manufacturers of surgical instruments Kogent Surgical LLC and Katalyst Surgical LLC. Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.



Kogent Surgical and Katalyst Surgical are based in Chesterfield, Missouri (USA) and were founded by entrepreneur Gregg Scheller.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG President and CEO Markus Weber said, 'This is a strategically important acquisition for ZEISS Medical Technology. We expect this acquisition to scale the businesses and contribute to our surgical solution offering and add recurring revenue.'







