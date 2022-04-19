The "The Vape Market in Croatia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Czech Republic, which incorporated the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) into its domestic legal system in 2017, presents a developed vape market that is projected to grow in the future due to increased interest, new products entering the market, and overall affordability.
It looks at the current and predicted future size of the market; how it is being affected by a relatively high smoking rate; the significant crossover between offline and online sales and the increasing success of online channels; trends and preferences in hardware and e-liquid; and the perceptions and expectations of vapers and retailers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Background
- Smoking Rates
- Vape Market
- Market Size and Vaping Population
- Retail Channel Split
- Hardware
- E-liquid
- Pricing and Affordability
- Relevant Associations
