

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit, to be held virtually on May 12.



The Summit will redouble the international community's collective efforts to end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats.



This Summit follows the first Global Covid-19 Summit convened by the United States in September last year.



In advance of the May 12 Summit, the co-host countries have urged world leaders, members of civil society, non-governmental organizations, philanthropists, and the private sector to make new commitments and bring solutions to vaccinate the world, save lives, and build better health security.



The Summit will build on the themes and commitments made at the first Summit and will place an emphasis on supporting locally-led solutions to both immediate and long-term challenges.



The Summit will focus on Getting shots into arms; Deploying tests and treatments, especially for the highest-risk populations; Expanding and protecting the health workforce and minimizing disruptions to routine and essential health services; Enhancing access to medical countermeasures, including research and development and scaling and diversifying local and regional manufacturing; and Generating sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness, health security, and health systems.



Speaking at a White House news conference, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. role in co-hosting this summit is to continue to highlight American leadership in the global COVID response.



The United States has so far provided more than $19 billion in health, humanitarian, and economic assistance, and delivered more than 500 million doses of vaccine to other countries for free.







