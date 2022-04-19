Anzeige
WKN: A3C9Y0 ISIN: FR0014004L86 
Tradegate
19.04.22
14:26 Uhr
158,40 Euro
-1,88
-1,17 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2022
Dassault Aviation: Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates enters into the order backlog

Rafale contract for the United Arab Emirates
enters into the order backlog

(Saint-Cloud, France, April 19th, 2022) - Today, we received the first down payment of the contract for the acquisition of 80 Rafale by the United Arab Emirates.

Signed on December 3rd, 2021 in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this contract, by its exceptional scope, attests to Dassault Aviation's technological expertise and the Rafale's unique operational qualities. It also illustrates the strength of the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France.

This contract testifies to the historical and privileged relationship between Dassault Aviation and the United Arab Emirates Air Force & Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) since its creation and reaffirms the Emirates' satisfaction with Dassault Aviation fighters as demonstrated by the modernization of the Mirage 2000-9.

"The Rafaleshows, through its proven operational qualities and its export success, that it is today a real 'game changer' on the global geopolitical scene and an undisputed instrument for independence and sovereignty. Dassault Aviation is fully committed to supporting the United Arab Emirates in its sovereign power, its strategic challenges and its ambitious vision of the future", stated Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Rafale UAE Contract Entry into Force (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9490d7be-24b9-4075-8126-e3bcbc0cd7c4)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
