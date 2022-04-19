

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $173.8 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $287.8 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $292.0 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $3.41 billion from $3.43 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $173.8 Mln. vs. $287.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.



