University of Phoenix held a 30-day employee donation match in support of the Red Cross's efforts in Ukraine which ended April 15, and employee contributions of$12,578 across 116 donations were equally matched by the University for a total of $25,156.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 24, Russian military forces began a series of airstrikes and missile attacks against Ukraine. In the weeks since then, Ukrainian maternity and children's hospitals, residential homes and health care facilities alike have become victims of air raids as the country bands together and calls for international assistance to defend their freedoms, peace and democracy.

"The war in Ukraine may be thousands of miles away, but it feels unnervingly close to home for many American workers, including our own at University of Phoenix," states Cheryl Naumann, chief human resources officer. "We wanted to help counter our employee anxiety with action, and this donation drive was an opportunity for us to make a difference and help." Naumann recently provided insights on how companies need to engage and help employees when news of war is circulating in the workplace.

The conflict has had an especially personal impact on some employees. Yuliya Grassby, senior accreditation manager, has family currently based in Ukraine. "I am constantly in communication with my mother and father to ensure they are staying safe. I use Skype to video chat with them and have actually turned the camera to show my parents my computer screen of my team members with all their backgrounds set as the Ukrainian flag to show their support," Grassby shares. "The University-wide support I've received really ties into our mission of going above and beyond to help communities. By standing with Ukraine, University of Phoenix is living its core values in supporting a brave and honest country as they fight for democracy."

Right now, the American Red Cross is assisting those in need both in Ukraine and in neighboring countries to where Ukrainians may have evacuated. Individuals can donate to the Red Cross here and join University team members and others in helping Red Cross volunteers reunite separated families, provide food, water, aid kits and more.

