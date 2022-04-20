- (PLX AI) - ASML Q1 revenue EUR 3,534 million vs. estimate EUR 3,460 million.
- • Q1 gross margin 49% vs. estimate 49.3%
- • Q1 EPS EUR 1.73 vs. estimate EUR 1.6
|07:47
|Chipausrüster ASML von Produktionsengpässen gebremst
| VELDHOVEN (dpa-AFX) - Der Chipausrüster ASML kämpft angesichts hoher Nachfrage weiter mit Engpässen in der Produktion. Für das zweite Quartal stellte der Hersteller von Chip-Belichtungsmaschinen einen...
|07:39
|ASML Q1 Profit Down On Weak Volume; Bookings Up; Backs FY22 Sales View
|AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Wednesday reported that its first-quarter net income was 695 million euros or 1.73 euros per share, compared...
|07:29
|ASML Q1 earnings slightly ahead of forecasts, says bookings remain strong
|07:10
|ASML Holding GAAP EPS of €1.73 beats by €0.05, revenue of €3.5B beats by €20M
|07:10
|ASML Q1 Net Income EUR 695 Million vs. Estimate EUR 645 Million
