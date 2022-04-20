Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
In einem Atemzug mit BioNTech SE, Axsome Therapeutics, und Adagio Therapeutics…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
19.04.22
16:52 Uhr
36,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,35036,90007:59
36,40036,65007:49
PR Newswire
20.04.2022 | 07:28
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORECO: Noreco: Q1 Production Update

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") today announced its production for the first quarter of 2022 of approximately 28.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). The strong production is mainly driven by higher than expected performance on Dan and Gorm, including an overall improvement of operating efficiency and high activity levels.

Noreco has previously provided the market with a yearly production guidance for 2022 of 23.5 - 25.5 mboepd. The Company will monitor its actual and expected performance going forward and consider any need to adjust its aforementioned 2022 yearly production guidance.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrine Torgersen, Executive Vice President Investor Relations & ESG, Norwegian Energy Company ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen,
EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--q1-production-update,c3548675

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.