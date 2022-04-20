NORECO: Noreco: Q1 Production Update

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") today announced its production for the first quarter of 2022 of approximately 28.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). The strong production is mainly driven by higher than expected performance on Dan and Gorm, including an overall improvement of operating efficiency and high activity levels.

Noreco has previously provided the market with a yearly production guidance for 2022 of 23.5 - 25.5 mboepd. The Company will monitor its actual and expected performance going forward and consider any need to adjust its aforementioned 2022 yearly production guidance.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrine Torgersen, Executive Vice President Investor Relations & ESG, Norwegian Energy Company ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen,

EVP Investor Relations & ESG

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--q1-production-update,c3548675