Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
In einem Atemzug mit BioNTech SE, Axsome Therapeutics, und Adagio Therapeutics…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
20.04.22
08:11 Uhr
3,635 Euro
+0,050
+1,39 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2022 | 09:05
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January-March 2022 on May 4, 2022

Suominen Corporation's press release on April 20, 2022 at 10:00. a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 - March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m.. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
Sweden: +46 856642651
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
United States: +1 6319131422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 26630687#.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi


SUOMINEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.